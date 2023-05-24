Three People Left Homeless after Carleton County Fire

Three people were displaced Tuesday afternoon by a fire that destroyed their home in Rockland, New Brunswick, just east of Hartland.

Firefighters were called to the blaze along Rockland Road around 2:00 p.m. Dan Bedell of the Canadian Red Cross said a couple and their grandson are staying with relatives for the time being. Red Cross volunteers are helping the family with emergency purchases including food, clothing and some other essentials.



No one was injured in the fire, Bedell said. There's no word on the cause.

This article will be updated as we receive further information.

