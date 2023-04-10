64-Year-Old Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash in Northern New Brunswick
Police say a 64-year-old man from Kedgwick, N.B, died following a single-snowmobile crash Saturday afternoon in nearby Kedgwick River.
Members of the Saint-Quentin RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick, Kedgwick Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the crash near Little Main Road around 4:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Yannick Gagnon.
Investigators says it appears the driver lost control of his sled and struck a tree. The man, who was the only one on the snowmobile, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police did not release the identity of the victim.
An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death, Sgt. Gagnon said.
The investigation is ongoing.
