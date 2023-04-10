Police say a 64-year-old man from Kedgwick, N.B, died following a single-snowmobile crash Saturday afternoon in nearby Kedgwick River.

Members of the Saint-Quentin RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick, Kedgwick Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the crash near Little Main Road around 4:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Yannick Gagnon.



Investigators says it appears the driver lost control of his sled and struck a tree. The man, who was the only one on the snowmobile, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police did not release the identity of the victim.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death, Sgt. Gagnon said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Look Inside The Rare 'Futuro House' Hiding In The Woods of Maine With only a handful of them in existence, one of the most rare house designs in the world sits hidden at an undisclosed location in the woods of Maine.