33-Year-Old Man Died in Snowmobile Crash in New Sweden, Maine

A 33-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash in Aroostook County in New Sweden.

Man Died in Snowmobile Crash in New Sweden

The Maine Warden Service said Shaun Lindmark from Billerica Massachusetts was pronounced dead at the scene around 10 pm Friday night, January 19.

Snowmobile went off the Trail and Crashed in Trees

Lindmark was driving his 2019 Ski-Doo Freestyle 850 when he went off the trail and collided with trees, according to Mark Latti, Communications Director, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Wardens: Speed Appears to be a Factor in Crash

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, Latti said, Lindmark was wearing a helmet. He was snowmobiling with four friends when the crash happened.

