Woman Dies in Snowmobile Crash in Northwestern Maine

A Wells woman died Sunday following a snowmobile crash on a trail in northern Somerset County, just south of Jackman.

The Maine Warden Service reports 50-year-old Tanya Hanson was following her husband on ITS 87 in Johnson Mountain Township around 2:30 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a left-hand turn. Hanson's 2018 Ski Doo crashed into the trees on the right side of the trail and she suffered injuries to her head and chest, according to communications director Mark Latti.



EMTs unable to revive victim of Somerset County snowmobile accident

An oncoming snowmobiler witnessed the crash and contacted 911. The Maine Warden Service responded along with Jackman Fire and Ambulance and Redington-Fairview Ambulance. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR but Hanson passed away near the scene.

Hanson was alone on the sled and was wearing a helmet, Latti said. Her body was transported to Giberson Funeral Home in Bingham, Maine.

The crash remains under investigation, Latti said on Monday. This article will be updated as any new information becomes available.

Maine Winter-Related Records and Firsts Here is a fun list of Maine winter records and some unique inventions that many may not know came from the Pine Tree State.