Maine Man Seriously Injured after Snowmobile Rollover Crash

A 54-year-old man from Maine was seriously injured Wednesday in a snowmobile rollover crash in New Hampshire.

Maine Man Seriously Injured after Snowmobile Crash

The New Hampshire Fish and Game said the Fryeburg man crashed and rolled over on an icy hill on Corridor 10 near Chatham.

Flown by Life Flight to Hospital

The man’s name was not released. He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland by Life Flight with serious but non-life threatening injuries, said WGME News.

Wardens Issue Advisory

Wardens warned snowmobile riders of the icy condition and advised riders to show caution.

Ongoing Investigation and News Updates

The crash investigation is ongoing and remains open.

