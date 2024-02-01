Maine Man Seriously Injured after Snowmobile Rollover Crash
A 54-year-old man from Maine was seriously injured Wednesday in a snowmobile rollover crash in New Hampshire.
Maine Man Seriously Injured after Snowmobile Crash
The New Hampshire Fish and Game said the Fryeburg man crashed and rolled over on an icy hill on Corridor 10 near Chatham.
Flown by Life Flight to Hospital
The man’s name was not released. He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland by Life Flight with serious but non-life threatening injuries, said WGME News.
Wardens Issue Advisory
Wardens warned snowmobile riders of the icy condition and advised riders to show caution.
Ongoing Investigation and News Updates
The crash investigation is ongoing and remains open. Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more information is made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent to your smart devices.
Get our free mobile app
- READ MORE: 38-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested for OUI & Drug Trafficking
- ALSO READ: Tractor Trailer from Houlton Crashed to Avoid Wrong-Way Driver
15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever
According to Ranker, here are the 15 most hated TV characters as chosen by viewers as of November 2023.
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard
2023 Movies That Got a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes
These movies pulled off an impressive feat: They did not get a single positive review on Rotten Tomatoes.