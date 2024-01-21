Two People Injured after Snowmobile and Truck Crash in Maine
Two people were injured after a snowmobile and truck collided on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley on Friday morning.
The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said 68-year-old Dennis Hummel from East Meadow, New York and his wife were injured and taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital.
The truck driver, 61-year-old Mark Nedeau from Oquossoc, was not injured.
Snowmobiler “Failed to Stop”
The crash happened around 10:30 am when Hummel “failed to stop at the intersection for an unknown reason,” according to News Center Maine.
Truck and Snowmobile Collided on Roadway
Officials said Hummel was “operating a snowmobile on a trail that approaches Loon Lake Road.” Nedeau was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado on Loon Lake Road when “the snowmobile was struck by the pickup truck.”
