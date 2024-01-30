Maine Man Sentenced to 4 Years for Home Invasion to Steal Drugs

A 36-year-old man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 4 years in prison for his role in a violent home invasion in Rangeley in 2016.

Four Year in Prison and Supervised Release

John Raymond from Stratton will also have three years of supervised release.

Robbery Attempt at Drug Trafficking Residence

Raymond was part of a robbery attempt at a home in Rangeley on July 28, 2016. He and his co-conspirators planned to steal controlled substances from the residence.

Man Drove Vehicle to Narcotics Robbery

Raymond bought drugs at the house to confirm drug trafficking. He drove himself and two others to the location that night. He stayed in the vehicle while the two other men entered the home.

Co-Conspirator Shot and Killed during Robbery

One of the men who entered the home was shot and killed by the intended target of the robbery. Raymond fled the scene after hearing the commotion, according to court records.

Police Stopped Suspect in Vehicle

Police stopped him at a later time while he was taking a co-conspirator to the bus station.

Three Other Men Charged

Three other men were charged in the crime. Fifty-three-year-old Andre Muller (aka “Dre Muller”) and 44-year-old Robert Holland (aka “Kurt Holland”), both from New York, were convicted in a November 2023 trial. They are awaiting sentencing. Fifty-six-year-old Hector Munoz from Florida was sentenced on January 12, 2024 to 54 months in prison after he pleaded guilty.

