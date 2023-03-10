Two Men Arrested in Home Invasion in Shippagan, N.B.

Police say they have arrested two men following a violent home invasion this week in Shippagan, N.B., on the Acadian Peninsula.

Members of the Lamèque and Caraquet RCMP detachments responded around 5:40 p.m. Monday to a report of a home invasion at a residence on 8th Street in Shippagan, according to Cpl. Martin Allaire. Two men, one who was armed with a weapon, allegedly broke into the residence and assaulted two individuals who were inside.



Suspect apprehended Monday evening

The intruders fled the scene before police arrived. RCMP arrested the two suspects without incident a short time later, Cpl. Allaire said.

One assault victim taken to hospital

One of the victims was transported to hospital with what officials called “non-life-threatening injuries.”

One suspect makes initial court appearance for home invasion

On Thursday, 30-year-old Marc-Olivier Mallet of Shippagan appeared in Bathurst Provincial Court and was charged with: Two counts of breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of mischief under $5000, two counts of uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Mallet was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on Monday, March 13.

The other suspect, a 65-year-old man from Shippagan, was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.