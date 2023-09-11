Victim Stabbed Twice after Aggravated Assault and Home Invasion

A 30-year-old man was arrested for breaking into a Berwick home and stabbing a man twice on Saturday night around 10:49 pm.

Man Stabbed Twice after Home Invasion

The Berwick Police Department charged Samuel Woods of Newmarket, New Hampshire with Aggravated Assault and Burglary.

Homeowners was “Familiar with the Suspect”

Police said the homeowner was “familiar with the suspect who was banging on the doors and windows, attempting to gain entry into the house.”

Suspect Crawled through a Small Kitchen Window

When officers arrived on the scene, they “heard banging in the back side of the house. They ran to the back to see the suspect crawling through a small kitchen window. The house was locked so officers smashed the sliding glass door and gained entry.” Woods was taken into custody.

Victim Stabbed Twice

The Berwick man was stabbed twice, according to WGME News. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and released Sunday. His name and age were not made available.

READ MORE: Fatal Crash Involving Pickup and Truck Hauling a Horse Trailer

Suspect Treated for Wounds and Taken to Jail

Woods was taken to Southern Maine Medical Center for wounds from breaking a window and crawling through it. He was released and transported to the York County Jail. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more.