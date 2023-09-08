Human Chain Rescued Driver Ejected from Vehicle in Maine

A driver was seriously injured Monday night after crashing into a tree on Turner Center Road in Turner and being thrown into the Nezinscot River.

Driver Ejected from Vehicle into Shallow Water

The Androscoggin Sheriff's Office said a 2013 Ford Focus did not negotiate a sharp turn in the road, struck a large tree and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver ended up in shallow water near General Turner Hill Road.

Police: Speed and Alcohol Appear to be Factors

The Sheriff’s Office said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the Sun Journal. The name, age or sex of the driver was not released.

Human Chain Formed to Rescue Driver from River

Police and first responders found the driver in the Nezinscot River down a steep embankment. A human chain was formed by members of the Green Fire Department and Deputies with the Androscoggin Sheriff's Office. The driver was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment 

Officials Looking for Information

Contact the Sheriff’s Office at Cpl. Darian Nadeau at (207) 753-2599  if you have any information about the crash.

