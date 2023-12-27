19-Year-Old Maine Man Died in Rollover Crash on Christmas Eve

A 19-year-old man died Christmas Eve in a rollover crash at 135 Long Swamp Road in Berwick.

19-Year-Old Man Died in Rollover Crash on Christmas Eve

The Berwick Police Department said Benjamin English from Berwick died at the scene of the single-vehicle accident on Sunday, December 24.

Vehicle Rolled Over after Hitting Trees

Police said English was driving a 2012 Ford Fiesta when he “left the road, struck trees and rolled over.”

Police said Excessive Speed Believed to Cause of Crash

“Excessive speed is believed to be the primary cause of the crash,” said the Berwick Police Department.

Police Looking for More Information

The crash is under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, police ask you to contact Patrolman K. Blair Hodge at b.hodge@berwickpd.org or Sergeant Jeffrey Pilkington at j.pilkington@berwickpd.org or call (207) 698-1136 option #1.

Assisting Law Enforcement and First Responders

Assisting at the scene was the Berwick Police Department, the North Berwick Police Department, the Berwick Fire Department and Stewart’s Ambulance. The Gorham Police Department reconstructed the scene.

