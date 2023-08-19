61-Year-Old Maine Man Died in Rollover Crash

A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Saturday morning in Franklin.

Driver Died at the Scene

John Emerson from Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened around 1:08 am in the area of 45 West Franklin Road.

The Vehicle was Upside Down

The Maine State Police said a driver passing by reported the crash of a 2010 Silver Chevy Aveo. The vehicle was “upside down on the opposite side of the roadway and the driver appeared to be unconscious and seriously hurt,” according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police: Speed is Believed to be a Factor

Moss said speed is believed to be a contributing factor. “The initial investigation indicates that Emerson had crossed the centerline, prior to leaving the roadway and striking a large rock, which resulted in his vehicle overturning.”

First Responders

Assisting the Troopers at the crash site was the Franklin Fire Department and EMS.

