A 34-year-old Houlton man and 23-year-old Presque Isle man were taken into custody on multiple charges Saturday night after a police pursuit on North Caribou Road in Fort Fairfield.

Pursuit Led to Arrest of Two Aroostook County Men

The Fort Fairfield Police Department attempted to stop Kyle Williams around 10:30 pm for traveling at a “high rate of speed.” Williams sped away and a chase started. The officer ended the pursuit for safety reasons due to “unsafe speeds and erratic operations,” said Chief of Police Matthew E. Cummings.

Driver Hits a Tree Trying to Accelerate Away from Police

Williams was located in his vehicle shortly after on a dead-end road off of Grimes Road in Caribou. The officer approached the Jeep Liberty driven by Williams who “refused the officers commands to stop, accelerated rapidly trying to flee the scene and struck a tree next to the parked police cruiser,” said the Chief of Police.

Williams and a passenger, 23-year-old Scott Long from Presque Isle, were ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody.

Both Men Face Charges

Williams is charged with Eluding an Officer, Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation, Driving to Endanger, Operating Under the Influence of Drugs, Attaching False Plates and Violation of Conditions of Release. He also had an active warrant from the Caribou Police for Eluding an Officer on July 13, 2023.

Williams was transported to “a medical facility to be evaluated, said Chief Cummings. Williams was then taken to the Aroostook County Jail with a court date set for November 8 in Presque Isle District Court.

Long was arrested for an unrelated warrant and was also taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

Law Enforcement Involved

The Fort Fairfield Police Department was assisted by the Caribou Police Department, the Caribou Fire and Ambulance and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

