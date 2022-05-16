Rollover Crash on Route 163 in Castle Hill, Maine

Rollover Crash on Route 163 in Castle Hill

A 57-year-old man from Mapleton, Maine sustained minor injuries Sunday evening after a rollover crash on Route 163 in Castle Hill.

Animal Entered the Roadway

The Maine State Police said David Bernier was traveling east around 5:08 p.m. when he swerved to avoid hitting an animal that entered the roadway. He lost control of his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on the side of the road when he hit the loose gravel. He overcorrected the vehicle trying to regain control and went into a patch of trees off the left side of Route 163, said police. The pickup truck then rolled over on the passenger’s side. Police said “it is believed that an animal entering the roadway and speed were factors in the crash.”

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Agencies Involved

Mapleton Fire and Presque Isle Fire Ambulance were assisting agencies. Maine State Police – Troop F is located at 1 Darcie Drive in Houlton, Maine, 04730. The office phone number is (207) 532 - 5401.

