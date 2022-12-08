Forty-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced Thursday to two life sentences for murdering two men in Castle Hill in 2019.

Bobby Nightingale Gets Two Life Sentences for Castle Hill Murders

A jury found him guilty of the crimes in August of 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allan Curtis were killed on August 13, 2019 in Castle Hill, Maine.

Sentencing in Houlton Court

Nightingale received an additional sentence of five years each for two counts of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to the Bangor Daily News. The sentencing took place in Houlton and was handed down by Superior Court Justice Stephen Nelson.

The Trial was in August 2022 and the Sentencing Originally set for October

The trial in August of this year took place in Caribou and lasted about a week. The sentencing had been scheduled for October, but was delayed when one of Nightingale’s defense team tested positive for Covid-19, according to WAGM.

