Presque Isle Man & Portage Woman Involved in Crash on Route 163
A 72-year-old Presque Isle man lost control of his vehicle Friday evening and collided head on with another vehicle on Route 163 in T11 R4 Wels.
Maine State Police Troop F said Michael Deabay crossed the center line of the snow covered road in his 2020 GMC Terrain SUV. He was traveling eastbound around 3:48 p.m. Friday, November 26.
Deabay’s vehicle struck the vehicle of 69-year-old Linda Mastro from Portage, Maine. She was traveling westbound on Route 163. Police said she saw Deabay’s SUV swerving and losing control.
Mastro tried to avoid contact by driving her 2016 Buick Enclave towards the ditch. She was not able to get out of the way and was struck head on.
Deabay and Mastro both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken by the Ashland Ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould hospital in Presque Isle. The vehicles had disabling damage at the scene.
Police said they believe bad weather, poor road conditions, and speed were factors in the crash.
Trooper Ryan Kilcollins reported to the call and conducted the investigation. Maine State Police Troop F is located at 1 Darcie Drive, Houlton, Maine, 04730. Other agencies that assisted are the Ashland Police Department, Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Ambulance.
The press release was sent by Sgt. Josh Haines, Maine State Police-Troop F.