A 32-year-old man from Presque Isle pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties. Joshua Young entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Conspired to Distribute Meth in Northern Maine

Court records show that Young and his conspirators trafficked meth in Aroostook County and Penobscot County between January 2018 and December 2021. Young “intentionally joined and participated in the conspiracy” according to court documents.

Facing Prison Time

He is facing up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office conducts a presentence investigation.

READ MORE: Man Arrested at Van Buren Library for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

Traffic Stop in 2019 Started the Investigation

Young’s charges stem from an investigation into a drug ring following a traffic stop in September 2019 on I-95. The Maine State Police seized five pounds of meth during the stop. Seventeen people are part of the conspiracy to traffic meth and fentanyl into Aroostook and Penobscot Counties, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Law Enforcement Investigating the Case

Several agencies and departments were involved in the case including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Police departments in Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle and Houlton also assisted in the investigation.

