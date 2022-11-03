A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine.

The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.

Police say two passengers jumped out of the moving vehicle as it slowed down

The officer pursued the vehicle on I-95 northbound, with the car "operating erratically" at speeds ranging from 60 mph to over 100 mph, police said. While pursuing the car, Sgt. Kennedy observed passengers waving their arms out the windows. About 10 miles up the highway, the vehicle slowed and two people jumped out. Sgt. Kennedy pulled over and the pair told him they were being held against their will in the car.

Another police cruiser joined Sgt. Kennedy in the pursuit as the car exited the interstate in Sherman. Police say other occupants in the fleeing vehicle had called 911 to report they were being held hostage and that the driver said he would let them out if police backed off.

Sgt. Kennedy backed off the pursuit but police said it was evident the driver was not allowing the other passengers out of the car.

Early morning pursuit speeds through several Penobscot County towns

The chase continued through Silver Ridge, Macwahoc Plantation, Molunkus, Mattawamkeag, Winn and into Lincoln, where Lincoln Police deployed tire deflation devices in the road. Police said that as the car reached the spike strips, it veered into the other lane. Officers attempted a stop on the vehicle but it took off again, drove through someone’s yard and crashed into a ditch near railroad tracks behind the residence.

Police seize various drugs after apprehending driver

Police say the driver took off on foot and was taken into custody a short time later. Officers identified the man as 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard of Presque Isle. During a search of Bouchard and his vehicle, officers said they found suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, Suboxone, illegal prescription pills and drug paraphernalia. They also discovered that Bouchard’s license was revoked and he was currently on bail.

Presque Isle man behind bars on multiple charges

Bouchard was arrested and taken to Penobscot County Jail where he was charged with Eluding an Officer, Kidnapping, Operating After Habitual Offender Revocation, two counts of Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Schedule Y Drugs, Criminal Restraint, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, Driving to Endanger and Violation of Bail. Police said additional charges are possible after the case is reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

The East Millinocket police department said there were no reported injuries associated with the incident. In total, the pursuit covered approximately 58 miles.

Maine State Police also assisted in bringing the suspect into custody.