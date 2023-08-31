A 35-year-old Wallagrass man was seriously injured Wednesday after he crashed and his vehicle rolled over multiple times on Caribou Road in Cross Lake.

Serious Injuries after Rollover Crash

The Maine State Police said Curtis Deschaine was heading south around 6:30 pm Wednesday when he lost control of his 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Rolled Over Several Times

Deschaine’s vehicle “left the roadway and rolled over multiple times before ultimately coming to rest on its roof in an embankment,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police: “May Have Been Traveling too Fast”

Moss said “Preliminary investigation revealed that Deschaine may have been traveling too fast for the heavy rain and wet road conditions, causing him to hydroplane.”

Serious But Stable Condition

Deschaine was taken by ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent. He was later flown by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He is in serious but stable condition, said Moss.

