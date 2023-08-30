Fugitive from Justice Arrested in Maine for Drug Trafficking

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said a 38-year-old man was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Maine as well as being a fugitive from justice.

Fugitive from Justice Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Isaac Mireles from Richmond, Texas was charged for trafficking methamphetamine, crack cocaine and heroin in the Greater Portland/Westbrook area.

Facing Several Charges

Mireles is facing (1) count Aggravated Trafficking methamphetamine, Fugitive from Justice for (3) outstanding arrest warrants from Texas charging, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Illegal Drugs and Human Trafficking/Smuggling of Persons and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Investigation into Drug Trafficking

MDEA Agents have been investigating the case for the last week after citizen complaints of suspicious activity in and around the Riverside Street and Brighton Avenue of Portland and Westbrook.

The MDEA said “Agents were able to identify Isaac Mireles as an individual selling methamphetamine to local drug users, conducting drug sales from a motel parking lot where he was staying in Westbrook.”

Search Warrant at Motel

A search warrant was executed Tuesday evening at a Westbrook motel where Mireles was staying. “During the execution of the search warrant, agents found Mireles, a Texas woman (his girlfriend) and her two minor children in the motel room,” said the MDEA.

MDEA MDEA loading...

Large Amount of Drugs Seized

Drugs seized included close to a half-pound (200 grams) of crystal methamphetamine, 90 grams of crack and cocaine powder, 36 grams of heroin, $550 in suspected drug proceeds, as well as drug packaging materials. Approximate street value of the seized drugs is $40,000.

Get our free mobile app

Fugitive from Justice

Mireles was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail. He is being held with no bail based on the fugitive from justice charge.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.