19-Year-Old Arrested for Robbery & Assault at Houlton McDonald’s

A 19-year-old man was arrested after a robbery attempt Saturday evening at the McDonald’s in Houlton.

Attempted Armed Robbery at Houlton McDonald’s

The Houlton Police Department said Kody Therrien from Springvale entered the McDonald’s around 6:54 pm. He was “wearing a black mask and in possession of a large kitchen knife in his waistband.”

Two People Assaulted

Chief Timothy DeLuca said Therrien went behind the counter, demanded money and assaulted two people. He started throwing objects throughout the store and at the employees. Therrien was grabbing the handle of the knife and threatening the staff.

Foot Pursuit and Apprehension

Therrien fled the store on foot with the weapon in hand. No money was taken. Chief DeLuca said, “a pursuit ensued into a wooded area next to the Houlton Regional Hospital.” Therrien was apprehended without incident.

Multiple Charges

Therrien was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for an evaluation. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash with conditions. He faces several charges including Robbery, two counts of Assault, Criminal Threatening and Failure to Submit to Arrest.

Surveillance Video and Witnesses

Police reviewed store video and interviewed witnesses. Officers on the scene included Cpl. W. Foster and J. Goodman with the Houlton Police Department. Also on the scene was the Maine State Police. The investigation remains open.

