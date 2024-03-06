Man Arrested for Assault after Three People Injured in Maine
A 42-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Bowdoinham after assaulting three people at Greenleaf Apartments on Preble Road.
Maine Man Assaulted Three People at Apartment Complex
The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office said Blake Sandelin from Richmond was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal mischief and violations of conditions of release.
Three Injured and Woman Taken to Hospital
Three people at the scene had been assaulted. One woman was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment. Her condition was not released. Two men did not go to the hospital.
Suspect Taken to Hospital and Jail
“Sandelin was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment of injuries received during the initial altercation, and subsequently released and transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail,” said the Sheriff’s Office.
Contact Sheriff’s Office with Information
Contact Deputy Al Huntington at the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 443-9711 if you have any additional information about the incident.
