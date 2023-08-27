Serious Injuries after Tractor Trailer Rollover on Route 11 in Aroostook County, Maine
A 26-year-old man was seriously injured Friday in a tractor trailer roll over crash on Route 11 in T7 R5.
Tractor Trailer Left the Roadway and Overturned
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said Teondre Wells from Alabama was driving the truck when the vehicle “left the roadway causing the vehicle and trailer to overturn.”
Driver Suffered Serious Injuries
Wells had serious injuries from the crash and was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital and later taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Route 11 Closed for Cleanup and Vehicle Removal
Route 11 was closed as officials cleaned up the crash site and removed the vehicle. The driver was hauling metal framing material on a flatbed when the crash occurred. The tractor trailer was owned by KW Hunter Trucking.
Assisting Departments at the Crash Site
First responders included the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Ambulance and Fire Department, the Masardis Fire Department, Patten Ambulance, Patten Fire, Oakfield Fire, the Maine Forest Service, and the Maine Department of Transportation. The crash remains under investigation.
