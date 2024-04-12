NorState FCU Announces Promotions and Position Changes

NorState Federal Credit Union on Friday announced several strategic promotions and job changes aimed at enhancing services and value to members.

Hannah Cummings has been named Ashland Branch Manager. Cummings is a resident of Ashland and was hired in October of 2021 as a Member Service Advisor. Since July 2022, she has held the position of Marketing Assistant. In her new role, she will be responsible for the in-branch, day-to-day activities assisting members and future members of the Ashland area.

Danielle Hebert has been named Director of Community Engagement. Hebert was hired in March of 2016. During her NorState FCU career, she has held various positions including Member Service Advisor, Marketing Coordinator, Consumer Loan Originator and most recently Marketing Director. In her new role, she will be responsible for strengthening the credit union’s community engagement and relationships with community partners as well as overseeing our financial literacy programs, social responsibility initiatives and charitable giving programs.

In his new role as Chief Experience Officer, SVP of Strategy and Performance, Mark Johnson, will seamlessly integrate the responsibilities of both positions, ensuring a cohesive and strategic approach to enhancing NorState member’s experience, employee’s experience, and overall organizational performance. Johnson was hired in November 2023 and has decades of data-driven and people-centric management experience.

John Young has transitioned to the role of Director of Organizational Development. Young was hired in 2020 and has held various positions, most recently Director of Learning & Development. In this new position, Young will be responsible for optimizing organizational processes, identifying opportunities for efficiency and ongoing expense management plans through the collection and management of data, as well as day-to-day observations and assessment of current back office and front line processes.

For more information about NorState FCU, a 2023 Best Places to Work in Maine, and its products and services, visit www.norstatefcu.org or stop by any of their six branches in Madawaska, Van Buren, Eagle Lake, Ashland, Presque Isle and Fort Kent.