Aroostook County Man Injured & Woman Charged with OUI after Crash
A 76-year-old Aroostook County man was injured and a 42-year-old woman was charged with operating under the influence of drugs after a crash in Millinocket on Sunday night.
Woman Charged with OUI of Drugs after Crash
The East Millinocket Police Department said Racheal Jacobs from Millinocket “crossed the centerline” and collided head-on with an Aroostook County man. His name was not released.
Both Drivers were Injured
The crash happened around 8:30 pm on Central Street when Jacobs was driving east in her 2020 Jeep Cherokee and hit a westbound 2013 Ram Pickup. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and both drivers had non-life threatening injuries.
One Driver Extricated from Vehicle
One of the drivers was extricated from the vehicle and received medical care at the scene. One of the motorists was taken to the hospital and the other declined transport. Police did not specify which driver.
First Responders Assisting
Officer Clayton with the East Millinocket Police Department was assisted by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the Millinocket Police Department, Millinocket Public Works and Eastern Maine Railways.
- READ MORE: Driver Died after Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer
- ALSO READ: 62-Year-Old Man Died after a Head-On Collision in Maine
Misheard Lyrics From Iconic Pop Songs
Gallery Credit: Stacker