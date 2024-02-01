More Snow in the Forecast for Aroostook County, Maine

Northern Maine is getting more snow on Thursday, February 1 and into Friday. Central and Northern areas of Aroostook County will see up to 6 inches while southern regions will get up to 5 inches.

Presque Isle & Fort Kent Areas, Thursday, February 1

A Winter Weather Advisory for Central and Northern Maine is in effect from 6 am Thursday until Friday at 3 am.

The Presque Isle and Fort Kent areas will get up to 6 inches of snow Thursday.

Thursday 2-1: Snow after 10 am. Up to 3 inches possible. Freezing rain. High near 32. Winds at 7 mph.

Thursday Night 2-1 : Snow. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Low around 25. Light winds.

Friday 2-2: Cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning. High near 31. Wind gusts near 23 mph.

Friday Night 2-2: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Low around 11. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday 2-3: Mostly sunny with a high near 23.

Sunday 2-4: Sunny. High near 24.

Houlton Area, Thursday, February 1

The Houlton region will get up to 5 inches of snow. A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been Issued.

Thursday 2-1: Snow after 1 pm. Up to 2 inches possible. Freezing rain. High near 32. Winds at 7 mph.

Thursday Night 2-1 : Snow. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Low around 28. Light winds.

Friday 2-2: Cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning. High near 33. Wind gusts near 22 mph.

Friday Night 2-2: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Low around 13. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday 2-3: Mostly sunny with a high near 23.

Sunday 2-4: Sunny. High near 24.

