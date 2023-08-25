Maine Man Assaulted & Threatened Woman after Breaking into Home
A 37-year-old man from Wilton was charged on Wednesday afternoon after he broke into a woman’s home, assaulted her and threatened to kill her. The incident happened at Wilton Mobile Park near Main Street.
Kicked In the Door to Break In
Police said Derek Campbell kicked the woman’s door in and punched her. The women and others in the home chased him with a baseball bat, according to the Sun Journal.
Returned to the Home and Hit Woman with a Pellet Gun
Campbell came back to the house and threatened the women with a pellet gun. Officials said he hit her on the forehead and caused a wound that needed 20 stitches.
Held at Detention Center
Campbell was taken into custody transported to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington where he is being held.
