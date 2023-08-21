Body Found Near Otter Brook in Caribou, Maine

Body Found Near Otter Brook in Caribou, Maine

Caribou Police

The Caribou Police Department said a body was found Saturday morning in a wooded area near Limestone Road and Route 89.

Body Found in Caribou

The body was found around 8:20 am near Otter Brook. Police have not released information about the person’s identity, cause of death or additional details, according to WAGM News. 

Medical Examiner Investigating

The Maine State Medical Examiner is investigating.

Assisting Law Enforcement

Assisting the Caribou Police Department was the Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department, the Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service.

Developing Story

Updates will be posted when more details are made available. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news sent directly to your smartphone.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII

Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks.

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: body found, Caribou
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From