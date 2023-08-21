Crews Battled House Fire for Seven Hours in Caribou, Maine
A home was a total loss following a fire Saturday morning at 816 Fort Fairfield Road in Caribou.
Firefighters Battle Fire for Seven Hours
The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department said they arrived on the scene around 9:35 am to find a fully engulfed house. Firefighters battled the blaze for seven hours, said officials. Information about what caused the fire was not released.
Multiple Departments Assisted on the Scene
Assisting at the scene was the Caribou Police Department, the Fort Fairfield Police Department, the Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue, the Washburn Fire & Rescue, the Limestone Vol. Fire Department and the Presque Isle Fire Department. The Red Cross is helping the people who lived at the residence.
Caribou Fire Department was Training Before the Fire
Earlier in the morning, before being called to the fire, the Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department was working with the Maine State Warden Service and the Caribou Police Department “providing technical rope equipment and rope trained personnel in the area of route 89 and limestone street.”
- ALSO READ: 28-Year-Old Man Died in a Rollover Crash after Crossing Centerline
- READ MORE: Houlton Woman Arrested for Drug Possession and Bail Conditions