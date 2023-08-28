Two Men Injured in Crash on Houlton Road in Littleton, Maine
Two men were injured after a crash on the Houlton Road in Littleton on Monday morning. The Maine State Police said the vehicle “went off the road and into the woods” around 9:02 am.
Two Men Seen Leaving the Crash
Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said “passing motorists reported that two people were walking away from the scene.”
Driver Injured and Taken to the Hospital
Southern Aroostook Ambulance arrived on the scene and treated one of the men. The second man had left the scene and “could not be found initially,” said Moss. The driver was 20-year-old Dominick Webber from Corinna. He was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Passenger "Yelling" for Help from the Woods
Troopers located the second man they “heard yelling for help in the woods,” said Moss. His name was not released. He was also taken to Houlton Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police: Speed and Alcohol are Believed to be Factors
Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, left the roadway, hit a pole and came to rest in the woods. “Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash,” said Moss.
Route 1 was Shut Down
Route 1 was shut down for about an hour as the vehicle was removed and the utility pole replaced. The crash is under investigation.
- READ MORE: 21-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested after Knife Robbery at Big Apple
- MORE NEWS: Serious Injuries after Tractor Trailer Rollover in Aroostook County