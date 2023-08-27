21-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested after Knife Robbery at Big Apple

A 21-year-old man from Norway was arrested Saturday night after he robbed a Big Apple store with a knife in Paris, Maine. The incident happened around 9:50 pm at 102 Main Street.

Armed Robbery with a Knife at Big Apple

The Paris Police Department said Greggory Smallwood brandished a knife after he entered the Big Apple and robbed the cash register. He left the store by foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to WGME News.

Suspect Taken into Custody and Faces Charges

Officers located Smallwood about 20 minutes later. He was apprehended and faces charges for robbery.

Clerk was not Injured in Robbery

Officials said the Big Apple clerk received medical attention, but was not injured in the robbery.

