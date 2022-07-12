8 Completely Free Swimming Holes You Can Visit in Maine

There are very few guaranteed things when it comes to Maine, but one that is almost a certainty is that summer (and the warmth) doesn't last long. When it's here it can brutal, packing a humidity punch into every small heat wave. For those that don't have the benefit of a pool in their backyard (or a very nice friend that has one), there's only a few options to cool down. You could waste the day indoors with air conditioning, or you could venture outdoors and find one of Maine's naturally cooling swimming holes.

James M Davidson James M Davidson loading...

So, where do you go and how do you find all these elusive swimming spots? Good news, most of them aren't terribly difficult to find and don't require you to be a trained hiker or a gifted outdoor enthusiast. In fact, most of these swimming holes have marked trails or signage that will direct you exactly where you should be. Here's a rundown of some of the best completely free swimming holes to cool off in on a perfect summer day.

8 Swimming Holes in Maine You Can Visit For Free If you're seeking some adventure of just want to cool off, here's 8 incredible swimming holes in Maine that you enjoy for free

DISCLAIMER: As stated above, most of these swimming holes are on marked trails and public property, but some are surrounded by unmarked trails on private property. Be advised that traveling on private property without the owner's consent could lead to consequences.

20 Easy Hikes for Mainers Who Don’t Actually Like Hiking