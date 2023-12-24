Maine Woman Arrested for Aggravated OUI after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run
A 35-year-old woman was arrested Friday night for Aggravated OUI after she hit a male pedestrian with her vehicle in front of the Oxbow Beer Pub in Oxford and fled the scene.
Woman Fled the Scene after Hitting Male Pedestrian
Police said Amber Croteau from Oxford hit the man with her 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee and caused serious bodily injury. His name and age was not released.
Apprehended for OUI at Sobriety Checkpoint
Croteau was taken into custody after she was stopped by Detective Brandon Correia and Officer Michael Rioux at an impaired driving enforcement detail.
Police: Woman “exhibited signs of intoxication”
The Oxford Police Department said Croteau “exhibited signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and impaired coordination.” She was arrested and transported to the Oxford County Jail.
Boyfriend Arrested for OUI
Croteau’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Spencer Martinez from Paris, Maine, was also arrested for OUI when he showed up at the residence intoxicated.
Multiple Charges
Croteau was already under bail conditions for Felony Theft. She is facing multiple charges including Aggravated Operating Under the Influence (With Injury), Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, Aggravated Driving to Endanger and Violating Conditions of Release.
- READ MORE: 23-Year-Old Maine Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking
- ALSO READ: 54-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Being Hit by Car
LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock