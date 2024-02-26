Man Arrested for OUI after Threatening Police with Knife in Maine
A 28-year-old man was tased and arrested for OUI after he backed his car into a cruiser and threatened law enforcement with a knife in New Gloucester early Saturday morning.
Maine Man with Knife Tased and Arrested
The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had to use a stun gun to subdue Garred Laughlin of New Gloucester.
Drunk Driver Fled a Crash Scene
The incident started when deputies were on scene of a reported drunk driver fleeing a crash scene around 1:45 am. Police located Laughlin’s vehicle in Richmond on Route 197 as he tried to flee towards Litchfield.
Suspect Drove into Cruiser
Laughlin then stopped his vehicle on Academy Road and backed into a cruiser, according to the Sun Journal. Maine State Police Trooper Tyler Harrington blocked his vehicle.
Taser Used after Man Threatened Police with a Knife
Deputy Zac Kindelan and Harrington broke a window to get him out. Laughlin threatened the Deputy and Trooper with a 6-inch hunting knife. Kindelan used a stun gun on Laughlin and he was arrested.
Facing Multiple Charges
Laughlin is charged with OUI, eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
