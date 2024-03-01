Two Arrested with Drugs after Fleeing Police & Crashing in Maine

A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after fleeing from police several times and crashing a vehicle into a building in Waterboro.

Two Arrested with Drugs after Fleeing Police and Crashing

The York County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Garrett Littlefield from Alfred and 31-year-old Shantel Rodriguez from Sanford had warrants for their arrests. Rodriguez was wanted for a kidnapping charge.

Refused to Stop

Deputy Cody Frazier attempted to pull their vehicle over around 11 pm on Jordan Springs Road in Alfred for not displaying a registration plate.

Suspects Fled in Vehicle

“Deputy Frazier determined that this same vehicle had failed to stop for the State Police earlier in the day,” said the Sheriff’s Office. Littlefield and Rodriguez fled in their vehicle. “A pursuit was not initiated due to the road conditions and danger to the public,” said officials.

Crashed into Building and Foot Chase

The vehicle was located on Main Street in Waterboro and police tried to pull it over. Littlefield and Rodriguez fled again and crashed into a building. They fled on foot and were apprehended shortly after.

In Possession of Narcotics

Both Littlefield and Rodriguez were found to be in possession of suspected narcotics when police took them into custody.

Man and Woman Face Multiple Charges

Littlefield is facing charges for Eluding a police officer, Aggravated Criminal Mischief, VCR X 20, and Unlawful Possession of Meth. The Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are being considered.

Rodriguez was charged with Violations of Condition of Release and Refusing to Submit to Arrest/Detention Physical Force.

Held Without Bail

They were taken to the York County Jail and are being held without bail.

