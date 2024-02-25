52-Year-Old Man Arrested after Police Chase in Maine
A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday night after a police chase in Cumberland County and York County.
Maine Man Led Police on Chase
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Aaron Difillipo was parked in a Jeep with his lights turned off at 37 Oak Hill Road in Standish around 11 pm. A homeowner called police to report the vehicle in her parking lot.
Suspect was Swallowing Pills and Drinking Alcohol
When officers arrived, Difillipo refused to listen to commands from law enforcement. Police said he started swallowing a bottle of pills and was drinking what appeared to be alcohol, according to WGME News.
Police Used Pit Maneuver to End Police Pursuit
He drove around spike mats and fled the scene. Police located his Jeep on Route 113 shortly after. Difillipo then led police on a chase into Cornish. A pit maneuver was used to stop the Jeep and he was apprehended.
Charged with for OUI and Criminal Threatening
Difillipo faces several charges including OUI and Criminal Threatening. Officers found alcohol, ammo casings and a crossbow in the Jeep.
Jeep Matched Description from Shooting
Police said Difillipo’s Jeep matched the description from a shooting suspect on Thursday.
