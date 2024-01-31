Man Died in Officer-Involved Shooting after Police Chase in Maine

A 52-year-old man died Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting after he approached police with a knife following a high speed chase in Fryeburg.

Driver Died after Approaching Police with a Knife

Kenneth Ellis was shot and died at the scene after he crashed a truck and approached Fryeburg Officer Micheal St. Laurent with a knife in his hand.

Suspect Crashed into Snowbank

The police pursuit started in New Hampshire and continued into Maine on Tuesday. Ellis drove a black pickup truck into Fryeburg where he hit several vehicles and crashed into a snowbank outside the Norway Savings Bank, said WGME News.

Deputy Injured after Crash

Oxford County Sheriff Deputy Justin Groetzinger also crashed during the chase when a vehicle drove in front of him. He had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officer on Administrative Leave

Officer St. Laurent was placed on administrative leave as standard procedure after an officer0invovlded shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

