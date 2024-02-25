One Person Arrested after Police Chase and Crash in Maine
One person was arrested Friday night after a crash during a police chase on I-295 in South Portland.
Driver Refused to Stop and Led Police on Chase
The South Portland Police Department said Ofc. Purinton attempted to pull over a vehicle near the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge for a traffic violation around 11 pm.
Crashed after Fleeing at High Rate of Speed
The driver fled from police “at a high rate of speed before crashing on I-295 South a short distance away.”
Driver Taken to Hospital with Injuries
The driver had minor injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center. The person’s name and age were not released.
Facing Several Charges
Police charged the driver with Driving to Endanger, Eluding an Officer, Reckless Conduct and Criminal Speed.
