Maine Man Arrested for OUI after Pursuit and Driving Wrong Way

A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night for OUI after driving the wrong way, nearly hitting a cruiser and other cars, and leading police on a chase in Mechanic Falls, Maine.

Man Drives Wrong Way during Police Pursuit

The Maine State Police said Detective Jason Wing tried to pull over Nathan Locke from Casco around 8:07 pm on Route 26.

Driver Almost hit a Cruiser

Locke was driving the wrong way during a snowstorm and came close to colliding with a cruiser and other vehicles.

Man Drove Wrong Way and Nearly hit Vehicles

Locke “continued to drive on the wrong side of the road almost hitting several cars, operating between shoulders and driving over the median at one point,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Crashed into Telephone Pole

The pursuit ended shortly after when Locke crashed into a telephone pole near 600 Bakerstown Road in Poland, Maine. He was “trying to negotiate a turn around a plow truck,” said Moss.

Driver Resisted Arrest and was Uncooperative at Hospital

Locke resisted arrest and was then taken into custody. “He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center where Locke was uncooperative with hospital staff, hospital security and officers,” said Moss. He had minor injuries and was treated.

MORE NEWS: Maine Woman Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

Jail and Charges

He was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail and charged with Operating Under the Influence of alcohol, Eluding, Failure to Stop, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, Reckless Conduct and Violating Conditions of Release. Locke was on five sets of bail conditions at the time of this incident.

Police Looking for More Info

Contact Detective Wing at 207.624.7076 Ext. 9 if you witnessed the incident or have any additional information.

Get our free mobile app

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll