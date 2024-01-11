Maine Man Arrested for OUI after Pursuit and Driving Wrong Way
A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night for OUI after driving the wrong way, nearly hitting a cruiser and other cars, and leading police on a chase in Mechanic Falls, Maine.
Man Drives Wrong Way during Police Pursuit
The Maine State Police said Detective Jason Wing tried to pull over Nathan Locke from Casco around 8:07 pm on Route 26.
Driver Almost hit a Cruiser
Locke was driving the wrong way during a snowstorm and came close to colliding with a cruiser and other vehicles.
Man Drove Wrong Way and Nearly hit Vehicles
Locke “continued to drive on the wrong side of the road almost hitting several cars, operating between shoulders and driving over the median at one point,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Crashed into Telephone Pole
The pursuit ended shortly after when Locke crashed into a telephone pole near 600 Bakerstown Road in Poland, Maine. He was “trying to negotiate a turn around a plow truck,” said Moss.
Driver Resisted Arrest and was Uncooperative at Hospital
Locke resisted arrest and was then taken into custody. “He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center where Locke was uncooperative with hospital staff, hospital security and officers,” said Moss. He had minor injuries and was treated.
Jail and Charges
He was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail and charged with Operating Under the Influence of alcohol, Eluding, Failure to Stop, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, Reckless Conduct and Violating Conditions of Release. Locke was on five sets of bail conditions at the time of this incident.
Police Looking for More Info
Contact Detective Wing at 207.624.7076 Ext. 9 if you witnessed the incident or have any additional information.
- READ MORE: Driver Died after Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer
- ALSO READ: 62-Year-Old Man Died after a Head-On Collision in Maine
Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
15 Rock + Metal Bands Banned by Disney
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita