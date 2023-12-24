Thirteen Dogs Died in Kennel Fire In Maine

The Bradford Fire Department said 13 dogs died in a fire at a kennel on Middle Road in Bradford on Saturday night around 7 pm.

Wood Stove Believed to be the Cause of Kennel Fire

Officials believe a wood stove likely caused the fire. The stove was used to heat the kennel, according to WABI News.

Kennel Fire was Fully Involved

The Bradford Fire Department Assistant Chief, Desmond Murray, said firefighters initially thought there was an unoccupied structure fire, and determined it was a fully involved kennel fire.

Fire Remains Under Investigation

The fire is under investigation. No additional information was made available.

