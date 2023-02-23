The Maine Warden Service says the body of a missing Connecticut man has been found in western Maine nearly four days after he crashed his snowmobile along Rangeley Lake.

Wardens recovered the body of 43-year-old Stephen Rogers of Milford, Conn. on Wednesday afternoon, after a Rangeley resident found broken snowmobile parts amongst the trees near the lake. Investigators believe Rogers was involved in a fatal crash sometime after 10:40 Saturday night.



Connecticut man was operating a loaned snowmobile when he crashed

According to the Warden Service, Rogers had dropped his snowmobile off at a local shop to be repaired and was operating a loaned snowmobile. Wardens began investigating Rogers’ disappearance on Tuesday after the repair shop owner reported the man hadn’t returned to pick up his sled.

Wardens begin search for missing man using cellphone data

Cell phone data obtained in the investigation led game wardens to begin a search in the area of downtown Rangeley.

On Tuesday, a local property owner notified the Maine Warden Service that they had found broken snowmobile parts along Rangeley Lake, which matched the snowmobile Rogers was reported to be driving.

Crashed snowmobile spotted in flyover, body later found in woods

U.S. Border Patrol searched the area by helicopter and located the snowmobile on Wednesday. Game Wardens found Roger's body about 140 feet into the woods along Russell Cove.

Further investigation indicated Rogers was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck several trees along the shoreline, according to the Warden Service. Investigators believe alcohol was also a factor in the fatal crash.

