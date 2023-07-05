Two Deaths in Central Maine Ruled Murder-Suicide
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta confirmed the deaths of 75-year-old William Cohen and his wife 71-year-old Pamela Cohen on Sunday afternoon in Brooklin, Maine was a murder-suicide.
Murder-Suicide in Hancock County
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said they found their bodies at their East Road home. Officials said the bodies were taken to Augusta for autopsies to determine the exact cause of death. The Medical Examiner also determined the manner of death and the identification of the two individuals.
Police Said There is No Danger to the Public
Major Crimes Unit North Detectives were called to assist in the investigation as well as Evidence Response Technicians. Also involved with the case were Troopers with the Maine State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Breaking News Alerts and Free App Download
This news story will be updated when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts when breaking news happens.
- MORE NEWS: Maine Wardens Recover Body of 16-Year-Old Drowning Victim
- READ MORE: 3 Men & 1 Woman from Aroostook County Facing Drug Charges