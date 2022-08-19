RCMP Renew Appeal to Public to Locate Missing Fredericton Woman

The Keswick RCMP is once again asking for the public's assistance in the effort to locate a 38-year-old Fredericton woman who went missing a year ago.

Kari Lynn Rose Campbell was last seen on the morning of August 19, 2021, outside a home on Lower Durham Road in Durham Bridge. Her family reported her missing to the Fredericton Police the following day.

The Keswick RCMP took over the investigation a short time later and has followed up on several leads to try and locate Campbell, but to date have been unsuccessful.

"No one has seen or heard from Kari since August 19, 2021," says Cpl. Kevin Jones of the Keswick RCMP. "Based on this information, police believe that she may be deceased. This is still an active and open investigation – we are still working to find Kari, and we need anyone with information that could help us to contact police."

When Kari was last seen, police say she was wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, blue ‘Under Armour’ shoes and she was carrying a brown purse. She is described as about 5’2” (157 centimeters) tall and approximately 120 pounds (54 kilograms). Kari has medium-length brown hair, blue eyes, a butterfly tattoo on her leg and forearm and a sun tattoo on her shoulder blade.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by Kari Campbell's family for information that leads to finding her.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at (506) 357-4300. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers and by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

