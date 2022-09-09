19 Year Old Lincoln, N.B. Man Charged with Theft of Vehicle

The Oromocto RCMP said a 19 year old Lincoln, New Brunswick man has been charged for theft of a vehicle from Fredericton, N.B.

Failure to Stop for Police and Arrest

Police received a report around 10 a.m. on September 7, 2022 of a pickup truck that matched the description of the stolen vehicle traveling on Nevers Street.

Members of the RCMP attempted to pull over the driver, but he failed to stop and fled the scene. A short time later, the vehicle was recovered and Brady Wayne Coughlin was arrested at the scene.

Court Appearance and Charges

Coughlin appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand the same day, September 7. He faces the following charges:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Flight from a peace officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Driving while suspended

Coughlin was remanded and will appear in court at a future date.

