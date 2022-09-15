Officials Identify Body of Man Found in River in Fredericton, N.B.

Fredericton Police have released the identity of a man who was found in the Saint John River early Wednesday evening.

Police say a fisherman found the man’s body near the Westmorland Street Bridge around 5 p.m. Officials on Thursday identified the deceased as 34-year-old Blake Colin Boyne of Fredericton.



At this point, police say there is no indication of foul play, but police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Boyne’s death.

Next of kin have been notified and the Fredericton Police Force would like to thank the public for their assistance. This post will be updated as new information is available.

