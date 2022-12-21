Plaster Rock Woman Reported Missing

The RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 25-year-old woman from Plaster Rock, New Brunswick.

Erin Merrithew was last seen in the morning hours of Wednesday, December 14 near a residence on Tobique Street in Plaster Rock. She was reported missing to police on Monday, December 19, according to Corporal Hanscom of the Perth-Andover RCMP.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to try and locate Merrithew, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Merrithew is described as about five feet eight inches (172 cm.) tall, and about 190 pounds (88 kg). She has blue eyes, and blond hair. She has a lion tattoo on her left arm and hand. She was last seen wearing a long red coat, black leggings and a light green top.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Erin Merrithew is asked to call the Perth-Andover RCMP at (506) 273-5000.