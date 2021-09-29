RCMP Continues to Look for Missing Fredericton Woman

The New Brunswick RCMP is asking the public for information in the continued search for a 38-year-old Fredericton woman, who was last seen in Durham Bridge, N.B. in mid-August.

Kari Lynn Rose Campbell was reported missing to the Fredericton Police Force on August 22. The Keswick RCMP have since taken over the investigation. Police later learned Campbell was seen at 9 a.m., on August 19 outside a home on Lower Durham Road.

The RCMP, with assistance from New Brunswick Ground Search and Rescue teams conducted a search of the area on August 28th and 29th. Several resources were also deployed including the RCMP helicopter and a drone. Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate Campbell but so far have been unsuccessful.

Police are asking residents of the Durham Bridge area who have outdoor surveillance cameras or trail cameras to check their recordings for any suspicious activity during the morning hours of August 19. Police are also asking anyone who was driving through the area at that time and has dash-cam footage to call the Keswick RCMP.

Campbell is described as about 5’2” (157 cm.) and 120 pounds (54 kg). She has medium-length brown hair, blue eyes, a butterfly tattoo on her leg and forearm and a sun tattoo on her shoulder blade. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, blue Under Armour shoes, and carrying a brown purse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kari Lynn Rose Campbell is asked to call the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).