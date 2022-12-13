The West District RCMP is seeking the public's help to identify two men allegedly involved in an attempted armed robbery late Sunday night at a business in Durham Bridge, N.B., just north of Fredericton.

Police say the two suspects entered a store on Route 148 around 11:00 p.m., and demanded money while brandishing a firearm. The individuals fled before police arrived, according to Corporal Stephane Esculier.

Nothing was reported stolen during the incident, and no one was injured.



Here are the two suspects in Sunday night's attempted armed robbery

The RCMP has released video surveillance images of the suspects and are hoping that information from the public may help identify the ones responsible, or provide some clues in their ongoing investigation.

Suspect #1

The first man is described as about 6’ 2” tall (188 centimeters) with an average build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie with a red stripe going down each arm, black pants, black shoes, and black gloves with white logos or lettering. He was also holding a black handgun in his right hand, the RCMP reported.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Suspect #2

The second man was about 5’ 10” (178 centimeters) with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black Under Armour sneakers with white soles, and bright green gloves.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Anyone who has information that could help further the investigation, or who recognizes the individuals in the photos, is asked to contact the West District RCMP at 506-357-4300. Information can also be provided anonymously through Secure Web Tips at New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This article will be updated as we receive new information.