L.L.Bean Plans to Renovate Its Flagship Store in Freeport, Maine

The second-most visited tourist spot in the entire state of Maine is going to look a whole lot different over the next few years. L.L.Bean announced that they plan to reimagine their flagship store in Freeport, Maine, over the next several years with a $50 million dollar investment that will make their campus an even larger destination.

L.L.Bean Unveils Initial Plans for Major Changes to Freeport Campus

For more than 110 years, L.L.Bean has called Freeport home. Because of the brand's popularity, most of the downtown of Freeport has built up around it. With that in mind, L.L.Bean plans to reimagine the front facade and entrance of their flagship store to make it more distinct and accessible for all pedestrians.

L.L.Bean Will Expand Discovery Park

Over many years, LL Bean's Discovery Park has grown in popularity through all seasons. L.L.Bean has recognized that, and within their multi-year renovation, they plan to expand Discovery Park with enhanced infrastructure that will allow the company to add events. Discovery Park will also be more visible and accessible from Main Street in Freeport.

The Flagship Store Will Also See Significant Changes

Another large part of L.L.Bean''s reimagining is changes to their flagship store. Some temporary store changes will be taking place asL.L.Bean tackles certain aspects of their large scale project. When it's complete, fans of the L.L.Bean flagship store should expect to see an expanded trout and salmon pond, a replaced and enhanced aquarium, and brand new food options. L.L.Bean will also have new offerings and plans to move some departments around within the store to better suit a new aesthetic.

L.L.Bean promises this multi-year project will make their flagship store and campus a more immersive experience. They hope it can help inspire surrounding businesses as well. Renderings of the project will be released soon.