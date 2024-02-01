Will Walmart Be Closing Maine Stores in 2024?

In 2023, Walmart closed dozens of its stores across the country. Is this a trend that will affect our Maine Walmart stores?

Get our free mobile app

Walmart's business strategy, which has seemingly worked for decades, centers on harnessing ‘economies of scale.’ They utilize this principle by purchasing large quantities of goods from suppliers and negotiating prices lower than what smaller competitors can offer, in order to secure low bulk prices. This is how they can pass on the savings to their customers.

Walmart To Raise Its Minimum Raise To 11 Dollars An Hour Getty Images loading...

Essentially, Walmart uses its large size to provide customers with discounted prices.

According to Walmart’s ‘History’ tab on their website, Walmart started with one man. In 1962, Sam Walton began with just one store and one mission: to help people save money so they could live better. As a growing global digital enterprise with over 11,500 stores, Walmart claims to maintain Walton's vision.

Wal-Mart Announces Six Percent Rise In Q1 Profits Getty Images loading...

Additionally, Walmart is a publicly traded family-owned business, as the company is still controlled by the Walton family as the majority owners. Sam Walton's heirs own over 50 percent of Walmart through both their holding company Walton Enterprises and their individual holdings. So, they’ve been in the game for a while now; they seemingly know what they’re doing.

But why was Walmart closing so many stores last year?

Wal-Mart Opens New Store Just Outside Chicago Getty Images loading...

Ironically, according to Business Insider and AS.com, Walmart closed 23 stores across the country in 2023. This includes Walmart stores in several different states and in our nation’s capital, Washington D.C. This follows a trend, year-by-year, of also closing dozens of their stores in previous years, including 22 in 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic.

The recent closures follow a trend of Walmart closing a handful of stores across various states each year, with the company saying that the stores are "underperforming" or falling short of financial expectations.

Walmart Posts Strong Holiday Season Profits Getty Images loading...

For nearly two decades, Walmart has been struggling to get some of its stores into the green, losing “tens of millions of dollars a year.” Just in the past five years, those losses nearly doubled, according to Walmart.

How will these closures affect the Walmart stores in our Pine Tree State?

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

It’s hard to tell at the moment, but clearly, Walmart isn’t afraid to make a big splash and close a store if it’s underperforming. With 25 stores in Maine, comprising 19 Supercenters, 3 discount stores, and 3 Sam’s Clubs, there’s no shortage of representation in Vacationland. As of October 31, 2023, over 8,000 Mainers make up Walmart's full-time workforce.

The 11 Most Stolen Items From Walmart Stores These are the items Walmart identifies as the most frequently stolen in their stores. Gallery Credit: Emily

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

Top Reasons Why People Hate Walmart Stores Here are the biggest complaints about Walmart stores across the state of Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Sneak Peek: What New Or Remodeled Walmart Stores Will Look Like In New York

11 Items You Should NEVER Buy at a Maine Dollar Store There are a lot of great things that you can find at your local Pine Tree State dollar store; however, these are items you should probably pass on.